|
|
Richard V. Vangel
Rich Vangel passed away peacefully at his home on Saturday, September 21, 2019. At his request there will be no calling hours. A memorial mass will be conducted at St. George Albanian Orthodox Church at 5490 Main St., in Trumbull, CT on Saturday, September 28 at 11:00 a.m. Please consider giving a gift in memory of Richard Vangel to any of the following: The Patient and Family Assistance Program at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, PO Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284-9168, by phone to 1-800-525-4669 or online at dana-farber.org/give. Brigham and Women's Hospital to support the Patient/Family Fund to Brigham and Women's Hospital Development Office, 116 Huntington Ave., 3rd Floor, Boston, MA 02116, by phone to 617-424-4300. Boston Children's Hospital trust, 401 Park Drive, Suite 602, Boston, MA 02215-5301, by phone to 617-355-6890 or http://giving.childrenshospital.org to support cancer research and patient care. A complete obituary will appear in the Friday edition of the CT Post. To sign an online register or to get travel directions, please visit www.LeskoPolkeFuneralHome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Sept. 25, 2019