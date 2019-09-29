|
Richard W. Visokay
Richard W. Visokay, age 89 of Fairfield, beloved husband of nearly 66 years of Joan Carley Visokay, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family Friday, September 27, 2019. Born in Bridgeport, the son of the late William and Agnes Visokay, he had been a lifelong area resident. A graduate of Fairfield College Preparatory School, he attended both Fairfield University and Sacred Heart University. He served in the U.S. Army National Guard. Mr. Visokay was an Insurance Claims Manager for many years and then became a Claims Investigator for the Tri-State area for Kemper Insurance. He also owned and operated Richard's Antiques of Southport. A gifted and self-taught artist, he was an accomplished painter, sketch artist and created beautiful stained glass works. He loved woodworking and restoring antiques, and would often be called upon to appraise antiques throughout the area. Richard enjoyed going to Estate sales and Flea Markets looking for hidden treasures. He was a member of the H. Smith Richardson Golf Course, and enjoyed playing quite often. In addition to his loving wife, and best friend, Joan, he will be dearly missed by his four devoted children, Brian Visokay of Putnam Valley, NY, Megan Adams and her husband Mark of Fairfield, Elisia Grogan and her husband John of Fairfield and Richard C. Visokay of Fairfield; three cherished grandchildren, Caitlin Grogan, and Colin and Kyle Adams; a sister, Barbara Repko and her husband Ben of Florida, and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his son, Kevin R. Visokay who was always in his thoughts and prayers and a brother, Robert Visokay. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. meeting directly at Our Lady of the Assumption Church, 545 Stratfield Road, Fairfield. Interment will be private at St. Michael's Cemetery. Calling hours have been omitted. For information or to offer an online condolence please visit www.SpearFuneralHome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Sept. 30, 2019