Richard W. Frye, age 68 of West Haven, passed away April 16, 2019 at Yale New Haven Hospital. Richard was born in Milford, ­July 7, 1950, son of the late George and Claire Thibault Frye. Richard served in the Army National Guard and later became the owner, operator, and mechanic of Meineke of Milford. Richard was an active member of the Moose Lodge, where he held the title of President of the Connecticut State Moose Association. He is survived by his sons Jonathan and David (Dana) Frye, his grandchildren Aurora, Brayden, and Hailey Frye, his brother George Frye (Carol), and nieces and nephews Gregrey, Kristina, Kimberly and the late Goeff. Calling hours will be held Monday, April 22, 2019 from 4pm to 8pm at Smith Funeral Home, 135 N. Broad St., Milford. On Tuesday, April 23, 2019 his funeral procession will leave the funeral home at 10:30am for a graveside service at St. Mary Cemetery, Milford to be held at 11am. To leave condolences or for directions, please visit www.georgejsmithandson.com. Donations may be made to the in Richard's name to 1075 Chase Pkwy #4, Waterbury, CT 06708.