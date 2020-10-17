Richard L. Winter
April 6,1929 - Sept. 1, 2020Richard L. Winter, 91 of Fairfield, Connecticut, passed away in his home on September 1st, 2020, with loving family by his side. Known by his friends as "Dick", he was born in Bridgeport, CT on April 6, 1929 to the late Theresa (Frank) and Sidney Winter. After attending local schools, he enrolled at the University of Connecticut. While studying to receive his B.A. degree in Government, he met the woman who would become his future wife for 58 years, Aurora "Rori" Rabinowitz, now deceased. He continued his education at the UCONN School of Law, receiving his L.L.B. / J.D. in 1954. Following graduation from law school, he opened his own general law practice in Bridgeport, where he honed his skills in a broad range of legal disciplines and trial skills. Before long, he was appointed as a Criminal Prosecutor in the State Criminal Courts, as well as a Special Advocate in the State Juvenile Court. A Republican until 2016, a highlight of his career came with his appointment by the United States Department of Justice to the position of Chief Assistant United States Attorney for the State of Connecticut. As such, he was the second ranking Federal Attorney in the state, and the chief liaison officer with all divisions of the Department of Justice in Washington. He followed his service to the government in many capacities at both the state and local levels which included, but weren't limited to: Arbitrator, Special Trial Master, and most recently, as a Magistrate throughout Fairfield County. Regardless of the capacity in which he served, he was most often seen wearing his own personal uniform of a navy blue blazer with one of the dozens of silk pocket squares that he collected over the years. While he loved working, and continued to do so well into his eighties, nothing gave him more pleasure than the time that he spent with his family. Though predeceased by his wife Rori Winter, he is survived by his two daughters, Kim Alison Rudolph and her husband Keith of Fairfield, and Beth Amy Bell and her husband Murray of Springfield, New Jersey; three granddaughters, Lauren Rudolph of Beijing, China, Sarah Rudolph and her partner Robert Kohn of Denver, Colorado, and Samantha Bell and her fiance Tom Gabay of New York City. He is also survived by his sister, Adele Rosenberg Mintz of West Palm Beach, Florida. A private burial was held for the immediate family on September 3rd. Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of one's choice
. The family can be contacted through Attorney Douglas R. Brown, c/o Brody Wilkinson, 2507 Post Road, Southport, CT 06890.