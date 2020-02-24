|
|
Barbara Reichman McShane, age 75 of Fairfield, beloved wife of Thomas McShane, passed away in Monday, February 24, 2020. Funeral services will be held on Monday, March 2, at 10:30 a.m. directly at St. Thomas Aquinas Church, Post Rd., Fairfield with burial to follow in Oak lawn Cemetery, Fairfield. Calling hours will be held on Sunday from 3-6 p.m. in the Lesko & Polke Funeral Home, 1209 Post Rd., Fairfield Center. A complete obituary will appear in the Saturday edition of the CT Post. To sign an online register or to get travel directions, please visit www.LeskoPolkeFuneralHome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Feb. 26, 2020