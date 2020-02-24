Connecticut Post Obituaries
|
Lesko & Polke Funeral Home
1209 Post Road
Fairfield, CT 06824
(203) 256-8988
Calling hours
Sunday, Mar. 1, 2020
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Lesko & Polke Funeral Home
1209 Post Road
Fairfield, CT 06824
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Thomas Aquinas Church
Post Rd.
Fairfield, CT
View Map
Richard Zawadski Obituary
Richard J. Zawadski
Barbara Reichman McShane, age 75 of Fairfield, beloved wife of Thomas McShane, passed away in Monday, February 24, 2020. Funeral services will be held on Monday, March 2, at 10:30 a.m. directly at St. Thomas Aquinas Church, Post Rd., Fairfield with burial to follow in Oak lawn Cemetery, Fairfield. Calling hours will be held on Sunday from 3-6 p.m. in the Lesko & Polke Funeral Home, 1209 Post Rd., Fairfield Center. A complete obituary will appear in the Saturday edition of the CT Post. To sign an online register or to get travel directions, please visit www.LeskoPolkeFuneralHome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Feb. 26, 2020
