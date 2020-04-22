Connecticut Post Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Adzima Funeral Home - Stratford
50 Paradise Green Place
Stratford, CT 06614
203-375-2200
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Zeiner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard Zeiner

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard Zeiner Obituary
Richard K. Zeiner
Richard K. Zeiner, "Zeke" age 92, of Stratford, beloved husband of the late Rita Pickering Zeiner, passed away on April 20, 2020 at West Haven VA Medical Center. Richard was born in Haverhill, Massachusetts on June 11, 1927 to the late William and Doris (Allen) Zeiner and had been a longtime area resident. He was a U.S. Marine Corps veteran of WW II. Richard was a retired machinist for American Chain & Cable Co. Survivors include his devoted daughters, Linda Keegan and her husband Robert of New Haven, Kathryn Sweeney and her husband Matthew of Southington, and JoAnn Waxman and her husband Robert of Shelton, 8 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. Special heartfelt gratitude to the West Haven VA. Due to the current health situation the family has elected to have a private family service. The Adzima Funeral Home-Stratford has been entrusted with the funeral arrangements. For more information or to make an online condolence, please visit www.adzimafuneralhome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Apr. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -