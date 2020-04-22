|
|
Richard K. Zeiner
Richard K. Zeiner, "Zeke" age 92, of Stratford, beloved husband of the late Rita Pickering Zeiner, passed away on April 20, 2020 at West Haven VA Medical Center. Richard was born in Haverhill, Massachusetts on June 11, 1927 to the late William and Doris (Allen) Zeiner and had been a longtime area resident. He was a U.S. Marine Corps veteran of WW II. Richard was a retired machinist for American Chain & Cable Co. Survivors include his devoted daughters, Linda Keegan and her husband Robert of New Haven, Kathryn Sweeney and her husband Matthew of Southington, and JoAnn Waxman and her husband Robert of Shelton, 8 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. Special heartfelt gratitude to the West Haven VA. Due to the current health situation the family has elected to have a private family service. The Adzima Funeral Home-Stratford has been entrusted with the funeral arrangements. For more information or to make an online condolence, please visit www.adzimafuneralhome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Apr. 26, 2020