Richard Zekala

Richard Zekala Obituary
Mr. Richard Zekala
New Milford – Mr. Richard Zekala, age 81, of New Milford, CT, passed away peacefully into the hands of God on September 28, 2019 at Danbury Hospital after a long valiant battle of illness.
Richard was born in Bridgeport, CT to Adolph and Frances (Krysiak) Zekala, on November 26, 1937. He graduated from Warren Harding High School and the University of Bridgeport with a MS Degree.
He worked as an accountant at Bridgeport Brass Co. and Naugatuck High School until his retirement. He was proud to have served his country being called by the Air National Guard to serve in the Berlin Crisis in 1961. He was a Numismatist and Philatelist and enjoyed these hobbies. An avid reader, he enjoyed collecting books with focus on History. He enjoyed the opportunity for extensive travel with his spouse and sister.
Richard is survived by his wife for 53 years, Helen Jane (Findlay) Zekala of New Milford, CT and his sister Barbara Zekala of Madison, CT.
There are no services or calling hours. The Brookfield Funeral Home, 786 Federal Road, Brookfield is assisting Richard's family with arrangements.
Richard's family wishes to extend their gratitude to New Milford Hospital, the Lutheran Home of Southbury, and Danbury Hospital ICU Unit, for providing the comfort and support during Richard's most difficult struggles and challenges this past year.
Memorial contributions may be made to a . To place online condolences or light a memorial candle, please visit www.brookfieldfuneralhome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Oct. 1, 2019
