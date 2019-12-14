|
Rima Jalaf
Rima Jalaf age 86 of Milford, beloved wife of the late Jacques Jalaf passed away peacefully at Milford Hospital on Wednesday, December 11, 2019. Born on August 15, 1933 in Latakia, Syria. She was the daughter of the late John and Katherine Bechara. She came to the United States in 1979, a widow, devoted much of her time taking care of her children and grandchildren. She worked for over 28 years for the City of Bridgeport / Nutrition Center.
She is survived by her sons: Naaman Jalaf and his wife Najwa, Elie Jalaf and his wife Josephine, Fady Jalaf and his wife Maria, Paul Jalaf, her six grandchildren: Jacob and Joseph, Jacques and Michael, Jake and Nicole Jalaf, her brother Fayez Bechara and wife Glades, children John and Fayez Jr. Bechara. The family wishes to thank all of those who cared for her during her time of needs.
The Rite of Burial will be held on Monday, December 16, 2019 at 12 noon at Holy Trinity Greek Church, 4070 Park Avenue, Bridgeport, with the Archpriest Father Romanos Malouf officiating followed by interment in Kings Highway Cemetery, Milford with Mercy Meal to follow at St. Nicholas Church Hall, all family and friends are welcome. Calling hours will take place Monday morning from 10 a.m. until time of service in the church. The Commerce Hill Funeral Home, 4798 Main St., Bridgeport has been entrusted with the services. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Nicholas Church in memory of Rima. For online condolences, memorial tributes and directions, visit us at commercehillfh.com
May Her Memory Be Eternal
Published in Connecticut Post on Dec. 15, 2019