|
|
Rita Barbero
Jul 28, 1932 - Apr 26, 2020
Rita (Spada) Barbero, age 87, of Stratford, beloved wife of the late Roy Barbero, passed away Sunday, April 26, 2020 in Bridgeport Hospital. Mrs. Barbero was born July 28, 1932, in Bridgeport, daughter of the late Louis and Primina (Amisano) Spada. Rita was a lifelong resident of Stratford, CT. She was a graduate of Stratford High School and the Bridgeport School of Nursing. Her nursing career was short lived so she could help her husband Roy cook and bartend at the Ye Old Restaurant, along with her beloved sister-in-law Alma Barry. Rita loved people and having a good time. She especially loved her family. She enjoyed visiting her son Roy and his family in Washington State, watching her son Jay playing football in high school and seeing her daughter Laura in the garden and going on errands with her. She was an excellent cook, baker, and one of the hardest workers you would ever meet. She was also one of the most generous people in the world. Anyone who walked in the door at dinnertime was always invited to join us and have dinner. She was also a lover of animals, flowers, watching hummingbirds, reading, watching the horse races, enjoying a good cocktail, and music. Her favorite song was "Here Comes the Sun." She loved to crochet blankets for everyone all the way down to her great-grandchildren. She was also a devout Catholic, every very morning she would sit quietly praying in her chair with her Prayer Book. She always just wanted everyone to be safe, healthy and happy. She loved visiting her vacation home in Massachusetts with her children and grandchildren, that brought her great joy. One of her fondest memories was being with her beloved sisters, the late Lillian Nelson, Elma Schirillo, and Lida Bietsch, and definitely no kids allowed. She loved all her grandchildren and enjoyed each one of them with their own special interests, but what really made her happy in the end, was seeing all her great-grandchildren. She always said, "they breathe life into the world." We all love you to the moon and back, mom. Rita is survived by her three children, Roy Barbero and his wife Mary, Jay Barbero and his wife Judy, and Laura Marino and her husband Peter; her grandchildren are Jody and Christian Bello, Matthew Sebas, Jay and Jennifer Barbero, Ashley and Rich Lupo, Justin Barbero, Veronica and Tory Poppe and Lou Barbero; several great-grandchildren; sisters Elma Schirillo and Lida Bietsch; sisters-in-law Violet Spada, Edith Spada and Lena Spada, and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband and parents, she was predeceased by her five brothers, Andrew, Ernest, Charles, Edward and Frank Spada and her sister Lillian Nelson. Private interment will be in St. Michael's Garden Mausoleum, Stratford. A memorial service will be held at a later date. For additional information or to share a message of condolence, visit www.wrmcdonaldfuneralhome.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on May 3, 2020