Rita Campbell
1932 - 2020
Rita Campbell
Rita Turrini Larkin Campbell, loving wife of the late Raymond Campbell passed away peacefully of natural causes in her home on May 29, 2020. She was born on September 1, 1932 in Bridgeport where she resided her entire life. She was the daughter of the late Angelo and Pauline Turrini. She graduated from Bassick High School and worked for Warner's/Warnaco for 36 years before retiring.
Rita is survived by her daughter Joan Andros and her husband John, grandsons Jason (Kristin) and Scott (Elizabeth) Andros and great-grandchildren Jordyn, Avery, Camden, Annabelle, and Leah Andros; her sisters Joann Kanawall (Marty), Mary Turrini, and Marlene Turrini (Lou LaViola). She was predeceased by her daughter Linda Larkin, sisters Mary Baksa and Ann Ventricelli, brothers Ernie and Angelo Turrini, brothers-in-law Ralph Ventricelli and John Baksa. She is also survived by several loving nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews and her best friend Shelley O'Brien.
Rita loved her exercise classes, bowling, gardening, crocheting hats and scarves for the Cancer Center and blankets (every baby she knew born in the last 20+ years has one of her baby blankets) and donating many to the Veterans Hospital. She was a dedicated Mom, Grandma, GiGi (great-grandma), Sister, Aunt, and Friend who devoted her time and energy to her family and friends. She lived her life on her own terms and left this world in the same way.
Due to the current situation and social gathering restrictions, all funeral services will be private with interment to take place in St. Michael Cemetery, Stratford. A celebration of Rita's life will be announced at a later date. Arrangements are under the care of Commerce Hill Funeral Home, 4798 Main St., Bridgeport. Donations in Rita's memory may be made to the Bridgeport Hospital Foundation (Smilow Supportive Care Services Fund FFLD) at 267 Grant Street, Bridgeport, CT 06610.



Published in Connecticut Post on Jun. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Commerce Hill Funeral Home
4798 Main St
Bridgeport, CT 06606
(203) 371-1966
