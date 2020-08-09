1/1
Rita Campbell
1932 - 2020
Rita Turrini Larkin Campbell, loving wife of the late Raymond Campbell passed away peacefully of natural causes in her home on May 29, 2020. She was born on September 1, 1932 in Bridgeport where she resided her entire life. She was the daughter of the late Angelo and Pauline Turrini.
A Memorial Mass will take place on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at 10am in St. Andrew Church, 395 Anton St. Bridgeport. Arrangements are under the care of Commerce Hill Funeral Home, 4798 Main St. Bridgeport. Donations in Rita's memory may be made to the Bridgeport Hospital Foundation (Smilow Supportive Care Services Fund FFLD) at 267 Grant Street, Bridgeport, CT 06610. For online condolences, memorial tributes and to make a donation visit us at commercehillfh.com



Published in Connecticut Post on Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
22
Memorial Mass
10:00 AM
St. Andrew Church,
Funeral services provided by
Commerce Hill Funeral Home
4798 Main St
Bridgeport, CT 06606
(203) 371-1966
