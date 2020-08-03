1/1
Rita Czako
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rita's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rita Kathleen Czako
Rita Kathleen Czako, age 83, of Orange, formerly of Norwalk, died on August 1, 2020 at home. Born in St. Louis, Missouri, the daughter of Richard and Anna (Schulte) Lehmkuhl, she was the wife of the late Albert E. Czako. She was also predeceased by a granddaughter and great-granddaughter, as well as siblings Marie Sienkiewicz, Marcella Blackwood, Doris Zimmermann, Tom Lehmkuhl and Laverne Chaney.
A loving and devoted mother to her children, she loved spending quality time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Rita was a member of the Church of the Holy Infant in Orange, and past member of St. Mary R.C. Church in Norwalk, she had also worked for a time at Kendall School in Norwalk. She enjoyed Thursday Bingo, as well as dancing at the South Norwalk Boat Club with her husband, Albert.
She is survived by her children; Barbara Kramer and her husband John, Eugene Czako and his wife Maria, Thomas Czako and his wife Patricia, Carol Pooley and her husband Robert, Janet Stewart and her husband Kenneth and Mary Ann Czako, 14 grandchildren, and 18 great-grandchildren, as well as her brother Richard Lehmkuhl of Missouri, and many nieces, and nephews.
Funeral services will be held privately by her family with burial at Riverside Cemetery, Norwalk. Memorial donations may be made to: Swim Across the Sound, c/o St. Vincent's Medical Center Foundation, 2800 Main St, Bridgeport, CT 06606 or Marchofdimes.org To leave an online condolence for her family, please visit: www.Magnerfuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Connecticut Post on Aug. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Magner Funeral Home Inc.
12 Mott Avenue
Norwalk, CT 06850
(203) 866-5553
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Magner Funeral Home Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved