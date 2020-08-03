Rita Czako

Rita Kathleen Czako
Rita Kathleen Czako, age 83, of Orange, formerly of Norwalk, died on August 1, 2020 at home. Born in St. Louis, Missouri, the daughter of Richard and Anna (Schulte) Lehmkuhl, she was the wife of the late Albert E. Czako. She was also predeceased by a granddaughter and great-granddaughter, as well as siblings Marie Sienkiewicz, Marcella Blackwood, Doris Zimmermann, Tom Lehmkuhl and Laverne Chaney.
A loving and devoted mother to her children, she loved spending quality time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Rita was a member of the Church of the Holy Infant in Orange, and past member of St. Mary R.C. Church in Norwalk, she had also worked for a time at Kendall School in Norwalk. She enjoyed Thursday Bingo, as well as dancing at the South Norwalk Boat Club with her husband, Albert.
She is survived by her children; Barbara Kramer and her husband John, Eugene Czako and his wife Maria, Thomas Czako and his wife Patricia, Carol Pooley and her husband Robert, Janet Stewart and her husband Kenneth and Mary Ann Czako, 14 grandchildren, and 18 great-grandchildren, as well as her brother Richard Lehmkuhl of Missouri, and many nieces, and nephews.
Funeral services will be held privately by her family with burial at Riverside Cemetery, Norwalk. Memorial donations may be made to: Swim Across the Sound, c/o St. Vincent's Medical Center Foundation, 2800 Main St, Bridgeport, CT 06606 or Marchofdimes.org
