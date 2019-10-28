|
Rita I. Donnelly
Rita I. Donnelly, age 98, of Stratford, passed away peacefully in her home on October 28, 2019. Rita was born in Newport, Vermont on April 22, 1921 to the late Alphonse and Alice (Parent) Lippens and has been a longtime area resident. She was a retired office manager for Donnelly Appliance Company of Stratford. Survivors include her devoted daughters, Gail Donnelly of Stratford and Jill Calvanese of Florida, and 5 cherished grandsons, Matthew and his partner Orbel, Justin and his wife Samantha, Nathan and his wife Emily, Joshua and his wife Michelle, and Seth and his fiancé Jessie. In addition to her parents, Rita was predeceased by her devoted son, Richard Donnelly and his wife Deborah. The Donnelly family would like to thank the staff of VITAS Hospice for taking such good care of mom. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. meeting directly at St. Mark's Church 500 Wigwam Lane, Stratford. Interment will be private. Those desiring may make a donation in memory of Rita to a . The Adzima Funeral Home-Stratford has been entrusted with the funeral arrangements. For more information or to leave an online condolence, please visit: www.adzimafuneralhome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Oct. 29, 2019