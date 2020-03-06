|
Rita E. Kristie
Rita E. Dever Kristie, age 92, of Trumbull, beloved wife of 72 years to the late Edward S. Kristie, Sr. passed away on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at Newtown Rehabilitation Center. Born in Bridgeport on March 14, 1927, she was the daughter of the late Francis and Esther Powers Dever and was a longtime resident of Trumbull. Rita worked at the former Underwood Typewriting Company before marrying her husband Edward and raising her family. She wanted to return to the work force, and later worked at Bunker Ramo. She was a devoted wife, mother and nana who liked to dance, garden and found great enjoyment spending time with family, especially as a great babysitter to help raise her six cherished grandchildren. Survivors include two loving sons, Edward S. Kristie Jr., and his wife Elaine and James D. Kristie and his wife Linda all of Monroe, six grandchildren, Laura Kristie Fulton and her husband Jeffrey, Michael E. Kristie and his wife Elena, Amanda Kristie McAndrew and her husband Kevin, and Brendan, Ryan and Alan Kristie, five great-grandchildren Alexander, Vera, Harper, Cecelia and Thomas; a sister-in-law, Elizabeth A. Vernon, as well as several nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a sister, Dorothy (Dolly) DeCarlo and four brothers, Daniel, William, Thomas and Frank Dever.
Friends are invited to meet directly in St. Theresa Church, 5301 Main St., Trumbull on Monday, March 9, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. for a Mass of Christian Burial. Interment will follow in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Trumbull. Friends may greet the family on Sunday from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. at The Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Road, Trumbull. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made American Stroke Foundation, 6405 Metcalf Ave., Ste 214, Overland Park, KS 66202 or to https://americanstroke.org. To leave an online condolence, visit us at www.abriola.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Mar. 7, 2020