Trinity Lutheran Church
21 Robert Treat Pky
Milford, CT 06460
Calling hours
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
CODY-WHITE FUNERAL HOME
107 Broad St.
Milford, CT
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
10:00 AM
Trinity Lutheran Church
21 Robert Treat Parkway
Milford, CT
Burial
Following Services
Nichols Farm Burial Ground
Trumbull, CT
1938 - 2020
Rita Frances Gavlik Obituary
Rita Frances Gavlik
Rita Frances Gavlik, 81, of Milford, beloved wife of Robert Stephen Gavlik, passed away on February 14, 2020. The daughter of Ruth White Suchy, Rita was born on November 25, 1938, in Bridgeport, Connecticut.
A Funeral Service will be celebrated on Thursday, February 20, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church, 21 Robert Treat Parkway, Milford, CT (MEET DIRECTLY AT CHURCH). Burial will follow at Nichols Farm Burial Ground, Trumbull, CT. Family and friends are invited to call on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the CODY-WHITE FUNERAL HOME, 107 Broad St., Milford, CT. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 (stjude.org). To view the full obituary and leave online condolences, please visit our website at www.codywhitefuneralservice.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Feb. 18, 2020
