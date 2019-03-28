Rita H. Hutter

Rita H. Hutter, age 84 of Fairfield, beloved wife of Ernest Hutter, passed away Tuesday, March 26, 2019, at Ludlowe Health Care Center. Rita was born in Queens, NY, daughter of the late Frederick and Sophie Pfaff Dirolf and has been a longtime Fairfield resident. She was a graduate of Andrew Jackson High School, Queens, NY. Rita loved children which was indicated by her time as a nanny for two families, and later by helping to babysit her grandchildren. Not only was Rita a wonderful caregiver, but she could magically make a delicious meal with whatever was on hand. In addition to her husband, she leaves loving children, Donna Huber (Richard), Robert Hutter (Lisa), Paul Hutter (Donna) all of Fairfield, and Edward Hutter (Linda) of Mystic. In addition, Rita also left eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren, as well as several nieces and nephews. Friends may greet the family Saturday, March 30th from 9:30am-10:30am at the Redgate - Hennessy Funeral Home, Main Street and Gotham Place, Trumbull. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:00am in St. Andrew Church, 395 Anton Street, Bridgeport. Inurnment will follow at the Oak Lawn Cemetery Mausoleum, Fairfield. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The American Bible Society, www.americanbible.org. or The Parkinson's Foundation, www.parkinson.org.To send online condolences, please visit www.redgatehennessy.com Published in Connecticut Post on Mar. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary