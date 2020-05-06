Rita L. Rimkunas
Rita L. Rimkunas, age 90, of Stratford, beloved wife of Walter P. Rimkunas Sr., passed away on May 2, 2020 in Gardner Heights Health Center, Shelton. Rita was born in Bridgeport on August 1, 1929 to the late George and Mary (Howley) Barnes and grew up in Fairfield. As young woman, Rita volunteered with the Gray Ladies of the American Red Cross and enjoyed a career with the Brunner-Ritter Company. After marrying, Rita spent the rest of her life completely devoted to her husband of 68 years, their children, many grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Her love was unconditional and an ever-present comfort in the life of her family. United in everything they did, Rita and Walter coached the Lordship Bombers Pop Warner Cheerleaders and Football Teams for many years, with Rita sewing uniforms and coaching the girls' cheerleading. As a stay-at-home mother, Rita was involved with the Lordship Elementary School community and her delicious baked goods were highly sought after at every bake sale. As her children grew, Rita supported the Stratford High School Football team and Marching Band, attending every home game since the 1970's. Rita's civic involvement remained a constant throughout her life as she and Walter attended and spoke at weekly Board meetings at the Stratford Town Hall, vigorously supporting the Stratford High School renovations and conservation efforts within the Town. But more than anything, family meant everything to Rita. She cared deeply for all of her children, their spouses, her grandchildren, and her great-grandchildren. She was patient, kind, and generous with her love for all and her home was truly the heart of her family. After retiring, Walter and Rita travelled to her ancestral homeland in Ireland several times among many other trips abroad. They kissed the Blarney Stone and tipped back a pint, but for Rita, there was no place so wonderful as her own home with her family around her. She will be deeply missed. In addition to her beloved husband, Walter, survivors include their children, Walter Rimkunas Jr. and his wife Patricia of Seymour, Diane Bollinger and her husband Ron of Pennsylvania, Lynn Owen and her husband Mitchell of New York, Paul Rimkunas and his partner Gail Fesh of Danbury, Kyle Rimkunas and his wife Danielle of Stratford, 9 grandchildren, and 4 great-grandchildren. Due to the current health situation Rita's family has elected to have private family service. A memorial service to celebrate her life will be announced at a later time. The Adzima Funeral Home-Stratford has been entrusted with the funeral arrangements. For more information or to make an online condolence, please visit www.adzimafuneralhome.com
Rita L. Rimkunas, age 90, of Stratford, beloved wife of Walter P. Rimkunas Sr., passed away on May 2, 2020 in Gardner Heights Health Center, Shelton. Rita was born in Bridgeport on August 1, 1929 to the late George and Mary (Howley) Barnes and grew up in Fairfield. As young woman, Rita volunteered with the Gray Ladies of the American Red Cross and enjoyed a career with the Brunner-Ritter Company. After marrying, Rita spent the rest of her life completely devoted to her husband of 68 years, their children, many grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Her love was unconditional and an ever-present comfort in the life of her family. United in everything they did, Rita and Walter coached the Lordship Bombers Pop Warner Cheerleaders and Football Teams for many years, with Rita sewing uniforms and coaching the girls' cheerleading. As a stay-at-home mother, Rita was involved with the Lordship Elementary School community and her delicious baked goods were highly sought after at every bake sale. As her children grew, Rita supported the Stratford High School Football team and Marching Band, attending every home game since the 1970's. Rita's civic involvement remained a constant throughout her life as she and Walter attended and spoke at weekly Board meetings at the Stratford Town Hall, vigorously supporting the Stratford High School renovations and conservation efforts within the Town. But more than anything, family meant everything to Rita. She cared deeply for all of her children, their spouses, her grandchildren, and her great-grandchildren. She was patient, kind, and generous with her love for all and her home was truly the heart of her family. After retiring, Walter and Rita travelled to her ancestral homeland in Ireland several times among many other trips abroad. They kissed the Blarney Stone and tipped back a pint, but for Rita, there was no place so wonderful as her own home with her family around her. She will be deeply missed. In addition to her beloved husband, Walter, survivors include their children, Walter Rimkunas Jr. and his wife Patricia of Seymour, Diane Bollinger and her husband Ron of Pennsylvania, Lynn Owen and her husband Mitchell of New York, Paul Rimkunas and his partner Gail Fesh of Danbury, Kyle Rimkunas and his wife Danielle of Stratford, 9 grandchildren, and 4 great-grandchildren. Due to the current health situation Rita's family has elected to have private family service. A memorial service to celebrate her life will be announced at a later time. The Adzima Funeral Home-Stratford has been entrusted with the funeral arrangements. For more information or to make an online condolence, please visit www.adzimafuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Connecticut Post on May 6, 2020.