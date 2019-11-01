|
Rita M. Bradtmuller
Rita M. Bradtmuller, age 94, of Fairfield, beloved wife of both the late Robert C. Jackson and William Bradtmuller, passed away peacefully Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at St. Vincent's Medical Center. Born in Hartford, the daughter of the late Charles and Ethel Coburn, she had been a Fairfield resident for over 65 years. She was a retired operator for the Southern New England Telephone Company. Rita was a member of the SNET Pioneers, a longtime parishioner of Holy Family Church and a proud member for many years of the Gaelic American Club where she enjoyed socializing with her many friends. She enjoyed sewing and was a talented painter. Predeceased by her two beloved sons, Karl Jackson and Robert C. Jackson, II, and her niece, Donna Cisz, she is survived by a niece, Robin Seymour of Tierra Verde, FL, friend and neighbor whom Rita considered more like family, John White of Fairfield; great-nieces, Rachael and Heather Cisz; a great-great-niece, Charlie Grace Jarvis; two step-children, Janice Bradtmuller Gadapee and Warren Bradtmuller as well as many other extended Bradtmuller family members. Rita is also survived by her dear lifelong friends in the Tetreau family. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday, November 9, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Holy Family Church, 700 Old Stratfield Road, Fairfield. Interment will follow in Oak Lawn Cemetery. Friends may call Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. in the Spear-Miller Funeral Home, 39 South Benson Road, Fairfield. The family wishes to acknowledge the staff at the Carolton Convalescent Hospital and St. Vincent's Medical Center for the care and compassion provided to Rita during her illness. In addition, a special thanks to Maria for all she did for Rita. For information or to offer an online condolence, please visit www.SpearFuneralHome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Nov. 3, 2019