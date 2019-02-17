Rita Finn Hibyan

Rita Finn Hibyan, age 87, of Shelton, beloved wife of Edward S. Hibyan, passed away on Wednesday, February 6, 2019. Born on March 6, 1931 in Pittsfield, MA, she was a daughter of the late Thomas and Helen Devitt Finn. A retired teacher for the City of Bridgeport Board of Education, Mrs. Hibyan graduated from Laurelton Hall then went on to earn her Bachelor's Degree from Southern Connecticut State University and her Master's Degree from New York University. She was a teacher at Jefferson school in Bridgeport and was a lifelong member of the Retired Teachers Association. In addition to her beloved husband Edward of almost 61 years, survivors include two loving sons, Edward S. Hibyan Jr. and his wife Zoe of Pensacola, FL, and Gary P. Hibyan of Grafton, MA, four cherished grandchildren, Stuart, Mark, Brian and Brooke Hibyan, a sister, Marilyn Menta and her husband Larry of Shelton, as well as several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her beloved sister, Eileen Gibson. In the time preceding her passing she resided at Bishop Wicke Health Care Center, where she was cared for by many wonderful, kind and loving people. A Memorial Mass celebrating Rita's life will take place on Friday, February 22, 2019 at 11 a.m. in St. Lawrence Church, 505 Shelton Ave., Shelton. There will be no calling hours. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to .