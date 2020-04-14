Connecticut Post Obituaries
Rita Savage
Rita M. Savage


1963 - 2020
Rita M. Savage Obituary
Rita M. Savage
Rita M. (Cianciola) Savage of Bridgeport, passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 12, 2020 with her daughters by her side.
Rita was born on March 25, 1963 in Bridgeport, CT a daughter of Phyllis (Bentley) Cianciola and the late Nicholas Cianciola. She was a longtime resident of Naugatuck, where she worked for many years at the Brass House Restaurant. She later moved back to Bridgeport where she worked for Penny's Diner in Fairfield.
Besides her mother, Phyllis of Maine, she is survived by two daughters, Alina Savage of Naugatuck, Alexis Savage of Waterbury, her stepmother, B.J. Cianciola of Bridgeport, her sister, Annette Potter and her husband Jack of Machias, ME and her brother, Nicholas Cianciola of Machias, ME along with several cousins.
Arrangements: Rita's funeral arrangements will be held at the convenience of the family. Chase Parkway Memorial/The Albini Family Funeral Home, 430 Chase Parkway, Waterbury, CT has been entrusted with her arrangements.
For more info or to send e-condolences, visit: www.chaseparkwaymemorial.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Apr. 15, 2020
