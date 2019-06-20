Connecticut Post Obituaries
Rita Marie Nappi


1942 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Rita Marie Nappi Obituary
Rita Marie Nappi
07/02/1942-05/29/2019
Rita Marie Nappi passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 29, 2019. Born on July 2, 1942 in Scranton, PA to Michael Andrejack and Mary Begay, Rita married Robert Nappi, the love of her life, in 1966, and together raised children, Michael and Jennifer. Rita received her BA from Marywood College, Masters from the University of Scranton, attended Temple University for her doctorate. An educator in Pennsylvania and Connecticut, Rita taught math at Read Middle School in Bridgeport, and at Hillcrest Middle School in Trumbull, where she retired from teaching and as Vice Principal in 2013. Beloved by fellow educators and students, Rita thrived teaching and reached children and parents in a positive way.
She will be greatly mourned by her daughter, Jennifer, her son, Michael and his wife, Amanda, and grandchildren; Samantha and Olivia, along with all who knew her. Rita was predeceased by husband, Robert, and sister Eileen.
Friends are invited to attend calling hours on Friday, June 28, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. in the Parente-Lauro Funeral Home, 559 Washington Ave., Bridgeport. Services will start at 11:00 a.m. with the Deacon Rudy Trankovich officiating. To sign an online guest book or to send private condolences, please visit www.parentelauro.com
Published in Connecticut Post on June 27, 2019
