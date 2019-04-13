Rita Kathleen Morton

Rita Kathleen Morton, age 83, passed away at her home in Stratford on Saturday, April 13, 2019 surrounded by her entire family.

Rita was born on July 8, 1935 in Jamaica, New York to Bernard J. Moran and Florence Moran (née Austin). She was raised in Bellerose, New York and lived in various towns across Long Island before moving to Connecticut in 1976. A graduate of Columbia University and the School of Nursing at Flushing Hospital and Dispensary, Rita had a career as a registered nurse, later ran a home day care center, and then worked as a private nurse to the elderly.

Proud of her Irish heritage, Rita loved the beach, swimming, boating, gardening, dogs, reading, and a good steak. She always loved to laugh. Most of all, Rita loved children – her own and everybody else's. She understood kids, delighted in their quirks and qualities, and knew how to encourage them to be their own best unique selves.

Rita is survived by her husband Raymond J. Morton of Stratford and her nine children: Ray (Ana Maria Apodaca) of Glendale, California; Kathleen Hoey (Daniel) of Stratford; Nancy Bevacqua (John) of Stratford; Richard (Kendra) of Yuma, Arizona; Kenneth of Stratford; William (Tina Marie Nicosia) of Brooklyn, New York; Claire Morton (Derek Masterbone) of Stratford; Andrew of Brooklyn, New York; and Tom (Lindsey) of Fairfield. She is also survived by her nine grandchildren: Katherine Lutian, Madeleine Lutian, Caitlin Hoey, Carrie Lutian, Erin Morton, Jack Morton, Sean Morton, Aiden Masterbone, and Ryan Morton, along with Daniel, Meghan & Tyler Bevacqua. Rita was pre-deceased by her parents and her brother, John B. Moran.

Friends and relatives are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial to be held on Tuesday, April 16 at 11 a.m. at Our Lady of Peace Roman Catholic Church, 651 Stratford Avenue, Stratford. Interment will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery, Milford.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that friends consider donating blood to the American Red Cross in Rita's memory. Please visit www.pisteyfuneralhome.com to express condolences online.