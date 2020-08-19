Rita Perkins

Rita (Arsenault) Perkins
Rita Theresa (Arsenault) Perkins, age 90, of Morris, CT (formerly of Stratford) shed her earthly body and entered into heavenly bliss on August 17, 2020. Rita was surrounded by her loving family, comfortable in her own bed at home, when she made her peaceful transition. She was born and raised in Bridgeport, CT, daughter of the late Avit and Marie Ann (Gallant) Arsenault who immigrated to the U.S. from Prince Edward Island, Canada.
Rita retired from Dupont/Fairprene in Fairfield after 30 years of dedicated service. In addition to spending time with her extensive family she loved rooting for the Yankees, playing cards, watching Jeopardy, and always had room for dessert. Rita will be remembered by all as a kind and quiet person who put others before herself.
Rita is survived by her devoted daughter Judith (Judy), her welcoming son-in-law James (Jamie) DeLorenzo, and three beloved grandchildren Kevin, Christopher, and Laura, all from Morris, CT. She also leaves behind her younger sister and lifelong friend Dorothy Longo, her inspiring older sister Edna Burby, and her generous sister-in-law Laurette; a host of nieces and nephews including two cherished nephews John Longo (Darlene) of Trumbull and Michael Longo (Laura) of York, PA; and special grand nieces and nephews Tracy, John III, Katie, Lisa, Michele and Jimmy.
In addition to her parents, Rita was predeceased by her brothers Russell, Cyrus, Edmund, Levi, Peter, Leo, John, Henrie and Albert; many in-laws including her special brother-in-law John "Babe" Longo who always made her feel welcome; and her longtime companion Sonny.
The family sends a heartfelt thank you to pulmonologist Dr. Jameel Uddeen for giving hope and the tools necessary to take care of Rita, and to Dr. Andrew Wells for making charming house calls. A special thanks to the staff at Vitas Hospice and Rita's compassionate caregivers Wendy, Corinna, Jean, and Karen.
Friends and family are invited to attend a graveside service on Friday at 11:00 a.m. at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, 1056 Daniels Farm Rd., Trumbull. The funeral procession will leave from Cyril F. Mullins Funeral Home at 10:30 a.m. Arrangements in care of the Cyril F. Mullins Funeral Home, 399 White Plains Rd., Trumbull, CT. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.mullinsfh.com
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Susan B. Anthony Project, 179 Water Street, Torrington, CT 06790.