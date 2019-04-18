|
Memoriam In Sad & Loving Memory of RITA UCKNO March 7,1925~April 18,2010 They Say Time Heals All Sorrows And Helps Us To Forget. But Time So Far Has Only Proved How Much We Miss You Yet. We Do Not Need A Special Day To Bring You To Our Minds. The Days We Do Not Think Of You Are Very Hard To Find. Remembering You With Loving Thoughts The Years We Spent Together. We Honor Them In Memory And Cherish Them Forever. Sadly Missed By: Daughters Deborah & Cheryl Grandchildren Walter & Rachel
Published in Connecticut Post on Apr. 18, 2019