In Loving Memory Rizziero Mastronardi April 2, 1938 - May 21, 2018 God saw you getting tired, and a cure was not to be, he put his arms around you and whispered, "Come to me" With tearful eyes we watched you pass away Although we love you dearly, we could not make you stay A golden heart stopped beating Hard working hands laid to rest It broke our hearts to see you go. As today marks the one year anniversary of the day we said goodbye we find it just as hard to face that fact you are gone No matter how much time passes, Life is just not the same without you. You will always be with us, in our hearts. Your loving family, Concetta, Patrizia, Albert, Luciana, Ernesto, Albert, Alessandra and Anthony
Published in Connecticut Post on May 21, 2019
