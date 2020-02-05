|
Robert P. Gabriel, Jr.
Robert P. Gabriel, Jr., age 46, of Stratford, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at Bridgeport Hospital with his loving family by his side. He was the beloved son of Robert P. Gabriel, Sr. and the late Anne Marie (Roman) Gabriel.
Robbie was born on January 13, 1974 and had been in lifelong Stratford resident. He graduated Bunnell High School Class of 1992 and attended Housatonic Community College and Sacred Heart University. He had worked for many years for United Beauty Systems as a clerk supervisor. Rob was a quiet, kind and gentle soul. He loved to laugh and never had a bad word to say about anyone. Robbie was a devout Catholic and a member of Our Lady of Grace Church. In his younger days, he enjoyed playing golf and being part of organized sports teams. He loved watching all sports on TV and enjoyed cheering for his favorite teams, the Pittsburgh Steelers and the New York Yankees.
In addition to his father, he is survived by his brother, Paul Gabriel and his wife Jessica; sister, Melissa Gabriel; two special nieces, Emma and Tessa Gabriel; and several aunts, uncles and cousins. In addition to his mother, he was predeceased by his paternal grandparents, Victor and Dorothy Gabriel; and maternal grandparents, Leonard and Dorothy Roman.
Friends are invited to attend the funeral on Friday, February 7, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. directly at Our Lady of Grace Church with a Mass of Christian Burial officiated by Monsignor Martin Ryan. Interment will follow at St. Michael Cemetery. Friends may call on Thursday from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Pistey Funeral Home, 2155 Main Street, Stratford. Those who so desire, may make contributions in his memory to , 127 Washington Ave, 4FL West, North Haven, CT 06473 or . Please visit www.pisteyfuneralhome.com to express condolences online.
Published in Connecticut Post on Feb. 6, 2020