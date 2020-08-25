1/1
Robert Andrews Jr.
Robert Sterling Andrews Jr.
Andrews - Robert Sterling Andrews Jr., age 81, of Easton, beloved husband of Nancy Mlinar Andrews, died peacefully on Sunday, August 23, 2020 at the Bridgeport Hospital. Mr. Andrews was born in Danbury and was an Easton resident most of his life. He was a retired Carpenter. He was a member of the local Carpenters Union, he also was a member of the Congregational Church of Easton and a life member of the Aspetuck/ Ashler Lodge#142 AF&AM. Mr. Andrews was a volunteer for the Easton EMS for 15 years.
He was predeceased by his parents Robert S. Andrews Sr. and Mary Treadwell Andrews. In addition to his wife he is survived by his loving children; Cheryl Andrews-Smolinsky and her husband Bill, son Robert S. Andrews III, four beloved grandchildren, Jordan, Alexia, Madelyn and Shaeleigh, one great-grandson Jayson, one brother John Andrews, two sisters, Barbara Negri and Debbie Whitlock and Butch and several nieces and nephews. Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic all services will be private. Interment will be in Union Cemetery in Easton. To light a candle or leave a condolence online, go to http://www.larsonfh.com



Published in Connecticut Post on Aug. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
