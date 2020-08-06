Robert W. Arel
Robert W. Arel, of Fairfield, beloved husband of Judith Arel, passed away peacefully Sunday, August 2, 2020 in his residence. Happily married for 60 years. Born in Crookston, MN, the son of the late Walter and Melina Arel, he had been a Fairfield for the last 50 years. Bob received a BS Degree in Engineering from Marquette University and worked as an engineer his entire career. He was a devoted and active volunteer at Operation Hope, The MS Society, St. Vincent's Medical Center, where he was recognized with the Volunteer of the Year Award, and served as a Eucharistic Minister. Bob enjoyed wood working model trains, puzzles of all kinds, travel and working on projects around his home. In addition to his loving wife, Judy, Bob will be sadly missed by his son, Mark Arel and his wife Linda of New York, NY; four grandchildren, Victoria Cook and her husband, Alex, Kelly Arel, Stephen Esposito and Michael Esposito; a great-granddaughter, Eleanor Cook; a brother, William Arel and his wife Barbara of NC; three sisters, Jeannette Graham and her husband John of UT, Mayme Beauto and her husband, Anthony of AZ and Edith Dietz of OK; a brother-in-law, Joel Homar of TN; a brother-in-law, Neil Woods and his wife Niki and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his daughter, Kim Arel and a sister, Claire Homar. Due to current conditions a private funeral service will be held. A public service will be held in the future when safe to do so. In lieu of flowers, friends may consider a donation in Bob's memory to the charity of one's choice
