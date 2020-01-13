|
Robert Reynold Awalt
Robert Reynold Awalt, age 84, of Shelton, entered into rest on Sunday, January 12, 2019, at St. Joseph's Manor in Trumbull. He is the beloved husband of 60 years of Caroline M. (James) Awalt. Robert was born in Arlington, MA on June 19, 1935, son of the late William and Eva (Hurd) Awalt, and lived in Shelton for over 40 years.
Bob served his country with the US Army and worked as a Marketing Manager for GTE Sylvania until retirement. After retiring he obtained his CDL license and drove a limousine. He was also a natural entrepreneur and started his own business, Specialty Products, selling badges. Bob was a longtime New England sports fan, devoted to the Red Sox and Patriots, and enjoyed golf.
He is the beloved father of Laurel A. Morris and her husband Michael, and Jonathan R. Awalt and his wife Dee. He also leaves two cherished grandchildren, Erik and Jessica, and two brothers, William and Richard Awalt.
Friends may greet the family at the Riverview Funeral Home, 390 River Road, Shelton, on Thursday from 4 to 6 p.m. A funeral service will begin at 6 PM at Riverview.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are requested to (stjude.org). Online condolences can be offered at www.riverviewfh.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Jan. 14, 2020