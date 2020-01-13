Connecticut Post Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Riverview Funeral Home
390 River Road
Shelton, CT 06484
203-924-6800
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Awalt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Awalt

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Awalt Obituary
Robert Reynold Awalt
Robert Reynold Awalt, age 84, of Shelton, entered into rest on Sunday, January 12, 2019, at St. Joseph's Manor in Trumbull. He is the beloved husband of 60 years of Caroline M. (James) Awalt. Robert was born in Arlington, MA on June 19, 1935, son of the late William and Eva (Hurd) Awalt, and lived in Shelton for over 40 years.
Bob served his country with the US Army and worked as a Marketing Manager for GTE Sylvania until retirement. After retiring he obtained his CDL license and drove a limousine. He was also a natural entrepreneur and started his own business, Specialty Products, selling badges. Bob was a longtime New England sports fan, devoted to the Red Sox and Patriots, and enjoyed golf.
He is the beloved father of Laurel A. Morris and her husband Michael, and Jonathan R. Awalt and his wife Dee. He also leaves two cherished grandchildren, Erik and Jessica, and two brothers, William and Richard Awalt.
Friends may greet the family at the Riverview Funeral Home, 390 River Road, Shelton, on Thursday from 4 to 6 p.m. A funeral service will begin at 6 PM at Riverview.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are requested to (stjude.org). Online condolences can be offered at www.riverviewfh.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Jan. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Riverview Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -