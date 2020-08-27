1/1
Robert Bavolacco
Robert F. Bavolacco Sr.
Robert "Bobby" F. Bavolacco Sr., age 81, of Stratford, beloved husband of the late, Anita LaRocco Bavolacco, passed away peacefully on August 19, 2020 in Bridgeport Hospital with his loving family by his side. He was married to his beloved wife Anita for 52 years, who predeceased him on December 22, 2013. He loved her unconditionally from the day they walked down the aisle as Husband and Wife on June 3, 1962. Bobby worked for 34 years for the Town of Stratford, where he retired as General Foreman. One of his proudest moments was being recognized as the recipient of the Town's Mission Accomplished award, which honors Town employees who exemplify professionalism, outstanding job performance, quality service, positive attitude, respect, and accountability. Bobby had many hobbies that he enjoyed, some of which was being an avid NASCAR fan, loyal New England Patriots supporter, working as a 'entrepreneur' detailer by waxing and cleaning all of the family's cars to showroom new, and playing the role of landscaper by spending countless hours manicuring his property. Bobby adored his granddaughter Amelia, and just about every room in the home and on the sun visors of his cars had pictures of the two of them. He was notorious for always slipping Amelia a few dollars, while whispering 'shhh'. Bob is survived by his two children, daughter, Loriann Pretty and his "favorite son-in-law" John of Milford, son, Robert Bavolacco Jr. of Woodbury, his granddaughter, Amelia and her mother, Karen Bavolacco of Branford, one sister, Jeanie Quirk of Orlando, FL and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Due to the current health situation, all services were held privately. Arrangements were entrusted to the Galello-Luchansky Funeral Home, 2220 Main Street, Stratford. To celebrate his life, please visit us at www.galellofuneralhome.com
- A Legacy of Compassion -



Published in Connecticut Post on Aug. 27, 2020.
