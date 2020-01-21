|
Robert R. Bayus
Robert R. Bayus, age 92, of Stratford, beloved husband of the late Leona Linehan Bayus, passed away on January 18, 2020. Bob was born in Bridgeport on April 16, 1927 to the late Stephen and Ann (Herzog) Bayus and has been a lifelong area resident. He was a graduate of Harding High School and Arnold College, where he excelled in football. He was a U.S. Army veteran of WWII and was proud of being drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers. Bob was a retired teacher for the Westport school system and was also a former football coach at Staples High School for many years. Survivors include his devoted children, Cathleen B. Cicarelli of Milford, and Robert G. Bayus and his fiancée, Shylene Nunez of Stratford, cherished grandson, Thomas R. Cicarelli of Milford, sister, Jeanne Hall and her husband Ed of Bridgeport, and several nieces and nephews. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, January 23rd at 11 a.m. meeting directly at Our Lady of Grace Church 497 Second Hill Lane Stratford. Interment will be in St. Michael's Cemetery, Stratford. At his family's request calling hours have been omitted. The Adzima Funeral Home, 50 Paradise Green Place, Stratford has been entrusted with the funeral arrangements. For more information or to make an online condolence, please visit www.adzimafuneralhome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Jan. 22, 2020