Robert Blozzon
Robert J. Blozzon
Robert J. Blozzon, age 79, of Shelton passed away peacefully on September 28, 2020.
Left to remember him is his son Bob Blozzon Jr. and his wife Sue, daughter Marcy Petrov and her husband Steve, daughter Kathleen LeClerc and her husband Brian, along with grandchildren Meggie Angelovic and husband Scott, Brody Blozzon and fiancée Lucy France, Riley Blozzon, Lily and Annika Petrov, Emma and Owen LeClerc and great-grandchildren Eli and Oliver Angelovic, Mia France and Jackson Blozzon. He also leaves behind a niece Judy Schwarz and her husband John. He was predeceased by his wife of 56 years Carla, his brother Jules, his sister Bette and his parents Julius and Barbara (Novotny) Blozzon.
Born and raised in Bridgeport, Bob graduated from Bullard Havens. He served in the US Army for a brief period before working for multiple manufacturing companies including Sikorsky and US Baird. He was also affectionately known as "Big Job Bob' for his carpentry and handyman skills. After his retirement Bob could proudly be seen driving his red Ford Ranger with the "Big Job" license plate around Trumbull and Oronoque Village to his Handyman jobs, or taking his grandchildren on his "famous mail runs."
Soon after Carla's passing, Bob received an unexpected diagnosis. In the face of what could have been another setback, he faced it with bravery and optimism. We are grateful he was able to experience two additional years of making memories with his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He loved carpentry, cooking, gardening, sunshine, the ocean; especially the OBX, trips to the casino and a drink or two with friends.
Calling hours will be held at Spadaccino and Gallagher Funeral Home, 315 Monroe Turnpike in Monroe, this Friday beginning at 4 p.m. with a brief memorial at 7 p.m. In lieu of gifts, please consider donating to Smilow Closer to Free or The Thomas Merton Center in Bridgeport, CT. Online condolences may be left at SpadaccinoFuneralHome.com.



Published in Connecticut Post on Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Spadaccino and Leo P. Gallagher & Son Community Funeral Home
315 Monroe Turnpike
Monroe, CT 06468
2034458500
September 30, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Spadaccino Funeral Home
