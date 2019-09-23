|
Robert J. Broadley
Robert J. Broadley, age 80, of Milford, beloved husband of the late Florence (Carr) Broadley, entered peaceful rest on Sept. 21, 2019. He was born on July 25, 1939 in Bridgeport and the son of the late Joseph and Mary (Feltovic) Broadley. Mr. Broadley went to St. John Nepomecene Grammar school where he and his dog, MUGSY graduated 8th grade. His dog, Mugsy would follow him to school so they gave him a cap and gown also. He went on and graduated from Fairfield Prep High school. He was also a U.S. Army veteran. He was a dedicated fireman and Lieutenant for the Bridgeport Fire Department for 20 years before his retirement. He was a member of the VFW Post #7788 of Milford and the American Legion Post #177 in Bridgeport. He loved to play tennis and entered several tournaments including the Herambe tournament where he came in First place. He enjoyed shooting pool and lifting weights. He also bowled for the Lake Forest Association, where he was a member for many years and also bowled for the fire department league. He was an avid boater and fisherman where he would go fishing with his sons on his boat called the BEBE. He was a car show enthusiast and enjoyed showing his two Thunderbirds with his late wife Flo. Mr. Broadley had many passions but most of all enjoyed time spent with his family. He is survived by his two devoted sons, Adrian R. Broadley (Molly) of Seymour and Thomas J. Broadley (Sophie Sadowski-Broadley) of Fairfield and two grandchildren, Jennifer and Daniel Champagne. His daughter, Tina Champagne and granddaughter Michele Broadley predeceased him. Go Red Sox. A Funeral Service will be celebrated on Thursday, September 26th at 1:00 p.m. at the GREGORY F. DOYLE FUNERAL HOME, 291 BRIDGEPORT AVENUE, MILFORD. Interment with military honors to follow in Mountain Grove Memorial Park, Easton. Family and friends may call on Wednesday from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home. To share a memory, please go to www.gregoryfdoylefuneralhome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Sept. 24, 2019