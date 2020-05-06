Robert Broderick
1932 - 2020
Robert Broderick
On May 3, 2020, Robert Broderick, native of Bridgeport, CT passed away peacefully at Blair House of Worcester, MA at the age of 87. "Bob" as known to his friends, family, and clients was a professional carpenter in the greater Bridgeport area from the moment he left Bullard-Havens Trade School as a youth until his early 80's. Robert is survived by his three sons Robert, Scot, and Curtis, their mother Marlene Smith, seven grandchildren, brother Thomas Broderick, and his second wife Catherine Broderick. He was the son of Michael and Irene Broderick, and was preceded in death by his son Steven Broderick and long-time companion Florence Gardelis as well as his siblings Marie Varza, Katherine Broderick, Patrick Broderick, and Michael Broderick. He will be remembered for his sense of commitment to doing a job well and the pride one gains from that effort. To send an online condolence, please visit www.mackfamilyfh.com. Fiske-Murphy & Mack Funeral Home, 110 New Athol Road, Orange is assisting with arrangements.

Published in Connecticut Post on May 6, 2020.
