Robert Henry Buckley
Robert Henry Buckley of Stratford passed away peacefully on May 3, 2019 in Milford Hospital. He was born December 30, 1926 in Bridgeport, the son of the late Samuel and Sarah Powe Buckley. Bob is survived by his wife of 69 years, Phyllis Nelson Buckley; 4 children, Cynthia Buckley of Stratford, Laurie (James) Medeiros of Weston, Jack (Donna) Buckley of Clinton, and Sharon (Mark) Poplaski of Stratford; 7 granddaughters, Amy (Matthew) Montrasio, Lindsay, Shannon (Nick), and Jamie Buckley, Alyssa and Kaitlyn Poplaski, and Linnae Medeiros; 3 great-grandchildren, Miles, Elise, and Lila Montrasio; and his canine pal "Shelby." He was predeceased by his brothers Joseph and Ronald and sister Betty. Bob lived most of his life in Stratford, graduating in 1944 from Stratford High School. He owned and operated Buckley's Service Station for 49 years in Bridgeport and Milford. As per his wishes, private services and burial were held at Mountain Grove Cemetery in Bridgeport. If desired, contributions may be made in Bob's memory to Companion Pet Rescue (cprdogs.com), 226 Maple Tree Hill Rd, Oxford, CT 06478.
Published in Connecticut Post on June 12, 2019