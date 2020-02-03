|
Robert K. Burgess
Robert K. Burgess, 90, husband of Arlene Burgess of Easton and formerly of Scottsdale, AZ passed away on Sunday, February 2, 2020, at his home surrounded by his family.
Born on May 27, 1929, in New Jersey, he was the son of the late Charles and Nina King Burgess. Raised in New York City, he was a proud graduate of Brooklyn Tech and went on to receive his engineering degree from Purdue University. He enjoyed a long career as an aeronautical engineer which began at Sikorsky Aircraft for over 30 years and completed with Boeing Aircraft in Arizona for his last 22 years. During that career, he traveled to over 30 countries in the job he loved, until his retirement in 2007. An avid recreational pilot, he'd say he'd rather be flying. He was passionate and devoted to the church in which he served in many capacities throughout his life.
Along with his wife, he is survived by his 2 daughters, Holly Robaczynski of Fairfield and her husband John, Kristin Hummel of Easton and 3 granddaughters, Katie Purzycki, Allyson Robaczynski and Lydia Hummel
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, February 6, at 10:00 a.m. at St. Peters Lutheran Church, 208 Newtown Avenue, Norwalk. Interment will follow at the Aspetuck Cemetery, Black Rock Turnpike, Easton.
Calling hours will take place on Wednesday, February 5, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Collins Funeral Home, 92 East Avenue, Norwalk.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to St. Peters Lutheran Church, 208 East Avenue, Norwalk, CT 06851
Published in Connecticut Post on Feb. 4, 2020