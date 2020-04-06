Connecticut Post Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Abriola Parkview Funeral Home
419 White Plains Rd
Trumbull, CT 06611
(203) 373-1013
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Burns
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Burns

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Burns Obituary
Robert E. Burns
Robert E. Burns, age 70, of Stratford entered into eternal rest peacefully, on Saturday, April 4, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was the beloved husband of the late Camille L. (Pesce) Burns. Born in Springfield, MA on June 6, 1949 he was a son of the late Lawrence Clayton Burns, Sr., and Anna (Burlone) Burns. A proud veteran of the U.S. Army, son of a Naval Officer, Robert lived in Hawaii, France and Germany. Robert was later employed as a tandem tractor trailer driver for United Parcel Service before his retirement with 40 years of dedicated service. He thoroughly enjoyed boating, he was a muscle car enthusiast, he loved to sit and enjoy a good thunderstorm as well as making his own pizza, but his absolute greatest enjoyment was found in the time he spent with his family. A loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend of many, he will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. Survivors include his loving daughters, Tracy A. Sierdy and her husband William of Torrington, Nichol Pomales and her husband Pablo of Stratford, his four cherished grandchildren, Evan and Aidan Sierdy and Mia and Penny Pomales, sister-in-law Brenda Greenlaw Burns, nieces Amanda Locke and husband Franklin, Kerry Brown and husband Gary, nephews Douglas and Timothy, sister-in-law, Marlane Pagano, niece Dana Pagano and nephew Tony Pagano and wife Amy. In addition to his wife Camille, he was also predeceased by his brother, Larry Burns, Jr., and two brothers lost at childbirth, Richard Edward and Ronald Joseph. Due to the concerns at this time surrounding social gatherings, a celebration of Robert's life and entombment will be held at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, Trumbull and online condolences may be left by visiting us at www.abriola.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Apr. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Abriola Parkview Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -