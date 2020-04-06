|
Robert E. Burns
Robert E. Burns, age 70, of Stratford entered into eternal rest peacefully, on Saturday, April 4, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was the beloved husband of the late Camille L. (Pesce) Burns. Born in Springfield, MA on June 6, 1949 he was a son of the late Lawrence Clayton Burns, Sr., and Anna (Burlone) Burns. A proud veteran of the U.S. Army, son of a Naval Officer, Robert lived in Hawaii, France and Germany. Robert was later employed as a tandem tractor trailer driver for United Parcel Service before his retirement with 40 years of dedicated service. He thoroughly enjoyed boating, he was a muscle car enthusiast, he loved to sit and enjoy a good thunderstorm as well as making his own pizza, but his absolute greatest enjoyment was found in the time he spent with his family. A loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend of many, he will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. Survivors include his loving daughters, Tracy A. Sierdy and her husband William of Torrington, Nichol Pomales and her husband Pablo of Stratford, his four cherished grandchildren, Evan and Aidan Sierdy and Mia and Penny Pomales, sister-in-law Brenda Greenlaw Burns, nieces Amanda Locke and husband Franklin, Kerry Brown and husband Gary, nephews Douglas and Timothy, sister-in-law, Marlane Pagano, niece Dana Pagano and nephew Tony Pagano and wife Amy. In addition to his wife Camille, he was also predeceased by his brother, Larry Burns, Jr., and two brothers lost at childbirth, Richard Edward and Ronald Joseph. Due to the concerns at this time surrounding social gatherings, a celebration of Robert's life and entombment will be held at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, Trumbull and online condolences may be left by visiting us at www.abriola.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Apr. 7, 2020