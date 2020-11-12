Robert J. Burns
Robert (Bob) Burns, of Bridgeport, CT, passed away peacefully on November 11, 2020. He is survived by his loving wife Eugenia; his sister, Mildred; and brother, Vincent; nine children, Greg, Steven, Matthew, Peter, Kevin (and wife Lyndsey), Michael, John, Connie, and Richard; 11 grandchildren; and many cousins, nieces, and nephews. He is pre-deceased by his loving brothers, James, Bill, and sister, Rita. Bob was born on September 5, 1940 to Joseph and Mary (Warrek) Burns in Black Rock and lived his life in the Bridgeport/Fairfield area. Bob graduated from Fairfield Prep in 1958 and Fairfield University in 1962, and started his family shortly after in Fairfield, CT. He owned and managed his own businesses for most of his career, including SodaLand and Stratford Bottling Works, where he bottled and distributed soft drink beverages including his own created brand, B&B Beverages. He served as President of the Connecticut Bottling Association for several years. In later years, Bob enjoyed working at Hoffman Fuel in the winter and at the Wheel (Fairchild Wheeler) golf course in the summer, where he put a smile on everyone's face. Bob's friendships were lifelong, and he thrived as a giving, loving man who could always make those around him smile. He loved all and enjoyed nothing more than sharing stories and spending time with his family and friends, spending his days with his wife, Chic, visiting family, being in Saratoga to golf and spend time with the extended Burns and Roach families, or to give Ellis and Teddy a ride in his cart at the Wheel. Bob was an avid sports enthusiast. He was recognized for his football as a guard at Fairfield Prep, and he enjoyed a lifetime of playing golf, handball, and softball and debating how someone could ever be a Yankees fan with friends and family from his favorite chair. He lived a life that was well-lived, he was loved by all, and he always chose to be with those he loved and cared about. He will be missed by many. Friends may greet the family on Sunday, November 15, 2020 from 3-5 p.m. in the Lesko & Polke Funeral Home, 1209 Post Road, in Fairfield Center. All other services will be held privately. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made in Bob's honor to a charity that betters the lives of Children, such as the Ronald McDonald House, Salvation Army, Shriner's Hospital
, St. Jude's, Quantum House. For travel directions or to sign his guest register, please visit www.LeskoPolkeFuneralHome.com