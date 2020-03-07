|
Robert C. Batka
Sept 20, 1930 - Mar 5, 2020Robert C. Batka, age 89, of Stratford, beloved husband of 53 years to the late Frances Michaels Batka, passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 5, 2020 with his family by his side. Bob was born in Bayonne, New Jersey to the late Joseph and Betty (Yenull) Batka. Survivors include his devoted children, Deborah Olivier and her husband William of San Antonio, Texas and Mark Batka and his wife April of Stratford; his cherished grandchildren, Ashley Olivier Pitzer and her husband Payton of Dallas, Texas, Danielle Olivier and her fiancé Shane of Melbourne, Australia, Ryan and Brett Batka of Stratford, and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his wife and parents, Bob was predeceased by a sister, Eileen Finkle. Bob was a 1948 graduate of Warren Harding High School where he played football and baseball. A veteran of the U.S. Marine Corp, he served aboard the U.S.S Wisconsin during the Korean War (1950 – 1953). Following his service, he became a Mechanical Engineer working at Baird Machine in Stratford, CT and eventually establishing his career at Schick Safety Razor (Warner Lambert) in Milford, CT from 1959 to 1992 when he retired. While employed at Schick, he participated on the company golf and bowling leagues, and volunteered his time as a baseball coach for Sterling House, Stratford Little League, and Stratford Babe Ruth. Following his retirement, his many interests and activities kept him very busy. He was a member of the U.S.S. Wisconsin Association, Military Order of the Devil Dogs (MODD), Marine Corps League (Housatonic Detachment 1129) where he held several positions including Commandant; Stratford Men's club where he also held several positions including President; Active member of the Baldwin Senior Center (Bocce, Pinochle, Wii Bowling - rolling several 300 games) and a parishioner at Our Lady of Grace Church in Stratford, serving as an usher and choir member. Bob was an animal lover and leaves behind beloved grand-dogs (Sendero, Sydney, Savannah, and Cali) and great-grand-dogs (Bella, Sampson, and Trigger), and Monte (the cat). Bob died as he lived, a friend to everyone he met, and someone we will never forget. Friends may call on Tuesday, from 4-7 p.m. at Adzima Funeral Home, 50 Paradise Green Place, Stratford. Funeral Services will take place on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at 10:15 a.m. at the Adzima Funeral Home, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. in Our Lady of Grace Church, 497 Second Hill Lane, Stratford. Interment with Full Military Honors will take place in St. John's Cemetery, Stratford. For more information or to make an online condolence, please visit www.adzimafuneralhome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Mar. 8, 2020