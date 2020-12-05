Robert Carl Stalhammer
September 23,1923 – December 2, 2020 Robert (Bob) Stalhammer, 97, of Shelton (formerly of Southington and Stratford), Connecticut passed away quietly at Griffin Hospital on December 2, 2020. Robert was born in Bridgeport, the only son of Agnes and Carl Stalhammer.
Known to his friends as Bob, he graduated from Warren Harding High School in 1941 and married the love of his life, Marilyn Seager in September 1949. During their almost 70-year marriage they enjoyed many friendships that lasted a lifetime.
Bob, a WWII vet, had an amazingly dry wit and quick sense of humor. His thirst for knowledge lasted up until his very last days. He was a voracious reader and was particularly interested in anything nautical and military related, also a keen interest in our family lineage. He spent a lifetime in the construction business starting in 1946 working with his father in Stalhammer Construction Company in Bridgeport, CT and ending at age 95 doing part-time construction estimating for Forestville Lumber in Plainville, CT. He was also a lifelong Mason rising through the degrees to become a 33rd Degree Mason and past Commander-in-Chief of the Lafayette Consistory. This incredibly kind man will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
He is survived by his daughters Elissa Harvey of Coral Springs, FL and Keene, NH, and Roberta Pearson of Shelton, CT; two granddaughters, April Bergquist of Swanzey, NH, and Susan DeVore of Coral Springs, FL; and three great-grandchildren, Anders Bergquist, Norah DeVore and Zachariah DeVore. Additional family members include sons-in-law Ray Harvey and Robert Pearson; Erik Bergquist; Ryan DeVore; Sarah, Duke and Chayse DellaRocco; and Tina, Robert, Ayden and Owen Pearson. To light a candle or leave a condolence online, go to www.larsonfh.com