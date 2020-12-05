1/
Robert C. Stalhammer
1923 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert Carl Stalhammer
September 23,1923 – December 2, 2020 Robert (Bob) Stalhammer, 97, of Shelton (formerly of Southington and Stratford), Connecticut passed away quietly at Griffin Hospital on December 2, 2020. Robert was born in Bridgeport, the only son of Agnes and Carl Stalhammer.
Known to his friends as Bob, he graduated from Warren Harding High School in 1941 and married the love of his life, Marilyn Seager in September 1949. During their almost 70-year marriage they enjoyed many friendships that lasted a lifetime.
Bob, a WWII vet, had an amazingly dry wit and quick sense of humor. His thirst for knowledge lasted up until his very last days. He was a voracious reader and was particularly interested in anything nautical and military related, also a keen interest in our family lineage. He spent a lifetime in the construction business starting in 1946 working with his father in Stalhammer Construction Company in Bridgeport, CT and ending at age 95 doing part-time construction estimating for Forestville Lumber in Plainville, CT. He was also a lifelong Mason rising through the degrees to become a 33rd Degree Mason and past Commander-in-Chief of the Lafayette Consistory. This incredibly kind man will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
He is survived by his daughters Elissa Harvey of Coral Springs, FL and Keene, NH, and Roberta Pearson of Shelton, CT; two granddaughters, April Bergquist of Swanzey, NH, and Susan DeVore of Coral Springs, FL; and three great-grandchildren, Anders Bergquist, Norah DeVore and Zachariah DeVore. Additional family members include sons-in-law Ray Harvey and Robert Pearson; Erik Bergquist; Ryan DeVore; Sarah, Duke and Chayse DellaRocco; and Tina, Robert, Ayden and Owen Pearson. To light a candle or leave a condolence online, go to www.larsonfh.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Connecticut Post on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Larson Funeral Home Inc
2496 North Ave
Bridgeport, CT 06604
(203) 335-2342
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Larson Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved