Robert Carbone

Robert W. Carbone
Robert W. Carbone, of Trumbull, beloved husband of Denise Franchi Carbone, passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 12, 2020 at St. Vincent's Medical Center. Born in Norwalk, he was the son of the late Ambrose and Dorothy Heitman Carbone. Robert served his country with pride in the U.S. Army and was the owner and operator of R.C. Mailing in Trumbull. He was a model train enthusiast, who also enjoyed nothing more than decorating his house and yard at Christmas. He was a loving husband, father, and friend who will be truly missed by all who knew him. In addition to his beloved wife Denise of 37 years, he is survived by his three adored children, William, Christopher, and Lisa Carbone, all of Trumbull. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, July 16, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. directly in St. Theresa Church, 5301 Main St., Trumbull, face masks are required. Interment will follow in St. Michael's Cemetery, Stratford at 12:15 p.m. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Rd., Trumbull. To leave an online condolence, please visit us at www.abriola.com
.