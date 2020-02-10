|
Robert A. Carre
Robert "Bob" A. Carre, Sr., age 73, of Stratford, beloved husband of Mary Gregory Carre, died on February 5, 2020 with his wife by his side. Bob was born in Stratford on June 2, 1946 to the late Samuel P. and Mary P. Kopiek Carre. Bob was an equipment mechanic and his mother was the owner of Bishop Restaurant in Bridgeport for over 30 years. He was a jack of all trades and held many jobs in Bridgeport, Stratford and for the City of Milford. Survivors include his children, Laura Carre Terry of Newtown and Robert A. Carre, Jr. of Orange, five grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Bob was predeceased by his daughter, Joan Carre and his three brothers, Samuel P. Carre, Jr., Alex Carre and Raymond Carre. Services will be private. To share a memory, please visit, www.gregoryfdoylefuneralhome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Feb. 16, 2020