Robert J. Carriero, age 78, of Stratford, beloved husband of the late Margaret "Micki" (Walsh) Carriero, passed away on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 in Danbury Hospital with his loving family by his side. Bob was born on January 22, 1941 in Port Chester, NY to the late Nicholas and Congentina (Lamicela) Carriero and has been a longtime resident of Stratford. He took great pride in his profession as a bricklayer for over 40 years and even laid brick throughout his home where he raised his family on Windsor Ave. He enjoyed his morning coffee, solving the word jumble in the newspaper each day, playing bocce, shopping, watching old Western movies, telling stories about his childhood and always made you smile with one of his corny jokes. He also loved cars, especially his T-birds. Even more, he adored his family who jokingly referred to him as "Mr. Safety." Bob is survived by his devoted children, Meg Brokelschen and her husband George of Bridgeport, Carolyn Saitta and her husband Rick of New Milford, Bobby Carriero and his wife Linda of Stratford, Jennifer Cristofano and her husband Jason of Naugatuck and Nicole Clark of Trumbull, his cherished grandchildren, whom he had a hand in raising and whose lives he had a major influence on, Brittany, Alexei, Ethan, Victoria, Claudia, Christiana, Gabrielle, Olivia, Madison and Zoë, his step-grandchildren, Michael, Christopher, and Anthony, his great-grandchildren, Lyla, Lacey, Milana, and Genesis, his brother Nicholas Carriero and his wife Betty of New Fairfield, and several nieces and nephews. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at St. James Church, 2070 Main Street, Stratford. Interment will be private. The Adzima Funeral Home, 50 Paradise Green Place, Stratford, has been entrusted with the arrangements. To make an online condolence, please visit www.adzimafuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his memory to Donate Life (donatelife.net). Published in Connecticut Post on Feb. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary