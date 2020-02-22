Connecticut Post Obituaries
Robert F. Carroll Jr.
On July 4th, 2019, Robert (Bob) Francis Carroll, Jr., age 74, passed away. He is survived by his children, Coleen of Sandy Hook, and Rob with his husband Michael Nigro of Monroe, granddaughter Emily of Sandy Hook, sisters Barbara Anne Linnen of CO and Annie Kowalski of FL, former wife MaryAnn Carroll of Derby and his great-grandkitties Oliver and Finn.
For full obituary and to leave online condolences, please visit www.spadaccinofuneralhome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Feb. 23, 2020
