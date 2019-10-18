Connecticut Post Obituaries
Abraham L. Green & Son Funeral Home
88 Beach Road
Fairfield, CT 06824
(203) 255-8993
Graveside service
Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019
1:00 PM
Sharon Gardens Cemetery
Valhalla, NY
View Map
Memorial service
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
65 Bailey Road
Fairfield, CT
View Map
Robert Caston


1929 - 2019
Robert Caston Obituary
Robert Caston
Robert Caston, 90, of Fairfield, passed away on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at St. Vincent's Hospital. He was born in the Bronx on June 1, 1929. He served in the Korean War with distinction. With his entrepreneurial skills, he founded his own company from which he retired in 2010. He was an athlete and avid sports enthusiast from fishing to tennis, the UCONN Women's Basketball Team and the New York Yankees. Most of all he loved his family. He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Miriam. He is also survived by their two children, Anne and Harry, Harry's wife Linda, and three grandchildren: Marcus Caston, Rose Caston and Alaina Heine. Graveside Services will be held on Sunday, October 20 at Sharon Gardens Cemetery in Valhalla, New York at 1:00 p.m. A memorial service will be held on Monday evening, October 21, from 6:00-9:00 p.m. at 65 Bailey Road in Fairfield. Donations may be made to Congregation B'nai Israel in Bridgeport, Connecticut or to the Disabled American Veterans (dav.org). Gratitude to his caregivers who made his last days dignified and comfortable.
Published in Connecticut Post on Oct. 19, 2019
