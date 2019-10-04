Connecticut Post Obituaries
Robert James Cavallaro
Robert James Cavallaro, 50, of Prospect and formerly of Stratford, passed away at home on Thursday, October 3, 2019, after a long and courageous battle with Multiple Sclerosis. He was the loving husband of Deborah (Simons) Cavallaro for over 17 years.
He was born in Milford, on May 20, 1969, son of Robert Nicholas Cavallaro of Stratford and the late Elizabeth (Long) Cavallaro. He was a graduate of Western, CT State University with a Bachelor's degree in History. Prior to his illness, Rob worked for Gibbs College as a Financial Aid Counselor. He was an avid reader and collector of historical items.
Besides his wife and father, Robert is survived by a brother David Cavallaro of Stratford and a sister Lori Sinclair and husband James of Oxford, nephews and nieces Grady and Lila Sinclair and Caleb, Rowan and McKenna Cavallaro, along with several aunts and uncles.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 am on Monday, October 7, 2019 at Our Lady of Grace Church, 497 Second Hill Ln., Stratford. Everyone is asked to meet directly at the church. Burial will follow at St. Johns Cemetery, 500 Moose Hill Rd., Monroe. Calling hours will be on Sunday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Prospect Memorial Funeral Home, 72 Waterbury Rd., Prospect.
For directions and online condolences, please visit www.prospectmemorial.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Oct. 5, 2019
