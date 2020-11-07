Robert ClarkRobert Lee Clark of Wake Forest, NC, formerly of Milford, CT, passed away peacefully in his sleep on October 31, 2020 at age 90.Born September 1, 1930 to the late Charles Adam and Nellie Mills Clark of Bridgeport, Robert was a longtime resident of Milford before moving to North Carolina in 2019. Robert was an avid softball player in the greater Bridgeport industrial leagues as a younger man, and an avid golfer in his later years. He was employed by the Schick Safety Razor company in Milford for 30 years and worked at the Orange Hills Country Club for many years after his retirement from Schick.Robert served in the United States Navy from 1948 to 1952, with deployments to Panama and with the Sixth Fleet in the Mediterranean. He is descended from the Clarks that founded Milford.Robert was predeceased by Irene Collins Clark, his beloved wife of 63 years and a daughter, Barbara. He is survived by six children: Robert Jr. (Roberta) of Fairfield, Jeffrey (Cindy) of East Granby, Nancy Kealey (Patrick) of North Carolina, Janet Brady (Bryce) of East Granby, Laura Murray (Page) of California, and David of New York. Robert had 12 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.Robert is survived by a brother, Thomas of Oxford, and a sister, Virginia Oates of Stratford. He was predeceased by his siblings Charles, Russell, Evelyn, William, Margaret, Mildred, Jessie, Anne, Dudley, Kenneth, Richard, and Emma.A memorial service will be held in the Spring. Burial is private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Foundation for Peripheral Neuropathy.