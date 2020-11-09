1/
Robert Connelly
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert J. Connelly
Robert "Bob" Connelly, 70, of Stratford, CT, passed away unexpectedly in his sleep on Saturday, November 7, 2020.
Bob was born September 26, 1950, in Bridgeport, CT to Margaret and William Connelly. He married his wife Patricia in 1985 and moved to Trumbull, CT, where they raised their two children.
Bob received a Bachelor's degree from Boston College. He spent more than 45 years in the banking industry, most recently employed by Fairfield County Bank for 16 years. Bob was also passionate about the restaurant industry, and received so much happiness interacting with members of the community as a part owner of the "Little Goose" restaurant in Fairfield, CT.
Bob had an unwavering dedication to his family, and his greatest joy in life was the time he spent surrounded by those he loved. He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Patricia; his sons Sean, and wife, Christine; and Dylan, and wife Jenna; and his cherished granddaughter Addison. He is also survived by his sister Kathleen Connelly; brother, William F. Connelly, III and wife Judith; brother, Mark R. Connelly and wife Lisa; and sister, Betsy Koolis; as well as several nieces and nephews.
Due to current health conditions, a private funeral service will be held on Friday, November 13th at Our Lady of the Assumption Church in Fairfield. Interment will be in Oaklawn Cemetery, Fairfield. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The Hole in the Wall Gang Camp (https://www.holeinthewallgang.org/), a cause that was very dear to Bob's heart. To send online condolences, please visit www.redgatehennessy.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Connecticut Post on Nov. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Redgate - Hennessy Funeral Home
4 Gorham Place
Trumbull, CT 06611
203-372-3587
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Redgate - Hennessy Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 9, 2020
Dear Patty and family,
We send our love and heartfelt condolences of your tragic loss.
From all of us at The Masi Company
Nina Masi & family
NIna Masi
Acquaintance
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved