Robert J. Connelly
Robert "Bob" Connelly, 70, of Stratford, CT, passed away unexpectedly in his sleep on Saturday, November 7, 2020.
Bob was born September 26, 1950, in Bridgeport, CT to Margaret and William Connelly. He married his wife Patricia in 1985 and moved to Trumbull, CT, where they raised their two children.
Bob received a Bachelor's degree from Boston College. He spent more than 45 years in the banking industry, most recently employed by Fairfield County Bank for 16 years. Bob was also passionate about the restaurant industry, and received so much happiness interacting with members of the community as a part owner of the "Little Goose" restaurant in Fairfield, CT.
Bob had an unwavering dedication to his family, and his greatest joy in life was the time he spent surrounded by those he loved. He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Patricia; his sons Sean, and wife, Christine; and Dylan, and wife Jenna; and his cherished granddaughter Addison. He is also survived by his sister Kathleen Connelly; brother, William F. Connelly, III and wife Judith; brother, Mark R. Connelly and wife Lisa; and sister, Betsy Koolis; as well as several nieces and nephews.
Due to current health conditions, a private funeral service will be held on Friday, November 13th at Our Lady of the Assumption Church in Fairfield. Interment will be in Oaklawn Cemetery, Fairfield. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The Hole in the Wall Gang Camp (https://www.holeinthewallgang.org/
), a cause that was very dear to Bob's heart. To send online condolences, please visit www.redgatehennessy.com