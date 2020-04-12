|
Robert L. Cryoskie
Robert Luke Cryoskie, age 52, of Milford, CT, passed away April 11, 2020. Robert was born in Bridgeport, CT to Robert Cryoskie and the late Ruth (Cassidy) Cryoskie. In addition to his father he is survived by his wife Mary Anne (LaViola) Cryoskie and his sisters and biggest cheerleaders, Sheila and her husband Michael Pici ,Valerie and her husband, David Coyle, Catherine and her husband, Santos Ruiz, and Patti Ann and her husband, John Gentillo, and nine nieces and nephews. Bob was the co-owner of Fairfield Auto and Truck Care and was a passionate race car mechanic and driver. Due to the current health situation, a memorial gathering will be held at a later date. Arrangements in care of the Cyril F. Mullins Funeral Home, 399 White Plains Rd., Trumbull, CT. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.mullinsfh.com. To honor Bob, do something nice for someone who needs help or donate to a .
Published in Connecticut Post on Apr. 13, 2020