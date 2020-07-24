1/
Robert Cryoskie
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert Luke Cryoskie
Robert L. Cryoskie, 52, of Milford, Connecticut passed away on April 11, 2020 after a long illness. Friends are invited to attend his funeral service on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. at St. Theresa Church, 5301 Main St., Trumbull. Inurnment will follow in St. John's Cemetery Monroe. Friends may greet the family on Friday, July 31, from 4-7 p.m. at the Cyril F. Mullins Funeral Home, 399 White Plains Rd., Trumbull, CT 06611. Due to current health restrictions, masks are required at the funeral home and church. To view Robert's full obituary and to leave an online condolence, please visit www.mullinsfh.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Connecticut Post on Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
31
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Cyril F. Mullins Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
1
Funeral service
09:30 AM
St. Theresa Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Cyril F. Mullins Funeral Home
399 White Plains Road
Trumbull, CT 06611
203-372-6543
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Cyril F. Mullins Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved